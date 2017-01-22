Sonowal, presenting a spectrum of areas potential for Japanese investment, pointed out that Japan can invest in the State’s organic sector, power distribution and transmission sector and team up with Assam in ‘Start-up, Stand up’ initiatives.

Giving a brief overview of the areas in which Japan and Assam can build robust relations, Sonowal said that in the dredging of the Brahmaputra and setting up on skill development centres Assam and Japan can team up.

Sonowal also emphasised on frequent interactive programmes in the fields of student exchange, cultural exchange, sports exchange to which the Japanese Ambassador assured to act positively. Sonowal also said that the government has chalked out a land bank and if the Japanese companies are eager to set up any plant in Assam, the government can give suitable plots of land.

The Japanese Ambassador also expressed his keen interest to boost bilateral relations with Assam by assuring investments in organic sectors like tea, agriculture, horticulture, tourism, food processing and facilitating frequent student exchange programmes.

Hiramatsu also invited Sonowal to Japan to which the Chief Minister agreed in principle. The Japanese Ambassador, who is Assam on a one-day visit, will be heading for Kohima tomorrow.

MP Rameswar Teli, Chief’s Minister’s Media Advisor Hrishikesh Goswami, Additional Chief Secretary Industries and Commerce Ravi Capoor, Commissioner and Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Lohia were also present at the meeting, said an official release.