Party spokesperson Rupam Goswami told this reporter that during the executive meet, it was also decided that Members of Legislative Assembly, Members of Parliament from the State and the Ministers will have to file their respective performance reports on an annual basis.

“The performance report will carry the status and details of work done during each calendar year from January 1 to December 31,” he said.

“It was decided to take forward ambitious schemes of the Centre, like ‘Digital India’ to every nook and corner of the State,” Goswami said, adding that several new resolutions have been planned to strengthen the party’s organisational structure, especially in the grass root level.