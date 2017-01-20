Alleging that the payment through banking system by which they are getting only Rs 2,000 notes, the tea garden workers are facing acute problems in their day-to-day lives. Accusing both the Central and State governments for the precarious conditions of the tea garden workers, workers from different tea estates of nearby areas, under the banner of the Panitola Branch of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), also took out a rally in Tinsukia and subsequently staged a dharna in front of the Revenue Circle Office here on Thursday.

The organisers of the rally stated that the announcement made by the Union Labour Minister in Guwahati recently that cash would be provided to the tea garden workers instead of foodstuff has created panic among the workers. They demanded that the move should be rolled back, otherwise they would continue their protest, for which the government would be responsible.