State teacher honoured

Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA, Jan 19 - Sarat Chandra Chiringphukan, a subject teacher of Dangari HS School near here was awarded ‘Global Teachers Award-2016’ by MVLA Trust, Mumbai. Chiringphukan, who is also an eminent Assamese writer received this award in a special programme held at the India International Centre, New Delhi recently from Manoharji Bhandari, the Governor of Orissa. Altogether 75 teachers from 24 States of India received this award. Besides this award Chiringphukan also received the ‘Best Citizen of India Award’ from International Publishing House, New Delhi in 2016 and ‘Oil Shiksha Ratna Purashkar’ from Oil India Limited in 2015.