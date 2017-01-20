Police sources claimed receiving intelligence reports based on which they have concluded that insurgent groups are trying to disrupt Republic Day celebration in the district.

The police have confirmed reports of abnormal movements in the border areas of the district and in the remote villages. Confirming receipt of reports on recruitment of new cadres from various villages by a few insurgent groups, including the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), the sources said that these outfits intend to target crowded areas and parade grounds.

Talking to this correspondent, the SP of Dhubri, Longnit Terang, said that threats have been reported and they are taking actions in this regard. “There are reports of possible insurgent activities during and ahead of the Republic Day celebration. Intelligence agencies have confirmed such activities,” said Terang.

The SP added that police is keeping a close watch on every kinds of movements in the district. “The main threat for the district is from the KLO. Movements by other insurgent groups, like the ULFA, GNLA and other groups, have also been reported,” said Terang. Apart from keeping a watch on such movements, police have also placed nakas at various places. “Special security on the crowded areas has been arranged and we are also checking the vehicles on various roads, especially those connecting the town areas,” said Terang.

He also said that police have started securing the parade grounds where Republic Day celebrations will be held. “We are surveying the grounds, so that the special day is celebrated without any hiccup.” There is no reason to panic, he added.

Meanwhile, the District Administration on Wednesday clamped Section 144 CrPC prohibiting pillion riding on any type of two-wheelers throughout the district. According to Additional District Magistrate Pranjit Wary, “This order has been given keeping in mind the prevailing situation relating to subversive activities of extremist outfits and for peaceful and smooth observation of the ensuing Republic Day.” He also said that this would help in preventing loss of human lives and property as well as maintaining public peace and tranquillity within the district.