In his speech, the school principal, Rajeeva Nayan Pathak said that since the opening of APS, Dinjan in 1980, the school has been catering to the educational needs of the wards of Army personnel and also from the locality. In the last 36 years of its journey, APS Dinjan has developed itself as an icon among CBSE-affiliated schools with modern infrastructure and equipped with latest technologies.

He said that the efforts of the school have already borne fruit and are duly recognised. The Academic Performance Index of Class XII students increased from 160 to 212.5 this year due to which APS Dinjan bagged a cash award of Rs 40,000 from AWES during Eastern Command Chairman-Principals’ meet in November last year. School students Neha Shukla, Ishika Sah, and Sayan Kumar Khatua have scored more than 400 marks out of 500 in the Class XII board exam, 2016. The API of Class X has also increased. Seven out of 26 students have achieved 10 CGPA in the board exam last year.

In sports too, boys team bagged the first position in Basketball cluster level tournament and in volleyball, the school team won the second prize. The girls’ team was placed in the third position for basketball and volleyball both. In inter-school badminton doubles tournament too, the girls’ team achieved second position.

Ganesh vandana, patriotic songs and dance, folk dance, English and Hindi skit, orchestra, mime presentations etc., were the attractions of the cultural show, which was enjoyed by about 1,100 parents and guests present in the auditorium.

In his speech, the chief guest, Major General Ananta Bhuyan congratulated APS, Dinjan, for its achievements and wished for its gradual development in academics as well as infrastructure. He also appreciated the principal for his innovative ideas and leadership qualities and all the faculty members for their dedication towards the school activities.