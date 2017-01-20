The Governor welcomed the huge and spontaneous participation of the women folks in the Mahotsav and said that in Assamese culture women are always held in high esteem.

Advocating the government’s scheme of Beti Bachao-Beti Padao, he asked everybody to take full advantage of the programme for the benefits of the girl child.

Appreciating the culture and people of Assam, the Governor said that the people of the State are linked with the rich legacy of the works of Vaishnavite saints Srimanta Sankardev and Madhavdev. Sankardev’s preachings have had a cascading effect on the State and called upon the people to adhere to the teachings of Srimanta Sankardeva to make the State an ideal place of social and communal harmony. He also said that the great legend’s contribution in literary works are treasures and constitute the lifeline for the State.

The Governor said that in a bid to spread the rich culture of Assam and the ideals of Sankardev, he would request the Indian Railways to start a train after the name of Sankardev which will connect all the places where the saint had visited during his pilgrimage in different parts of India.

The Governor also lauded the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his decision of setting ‘Naamghars’ and ‘Sattras’ in Delhi and other parts in the country. He said this move will surely spread the rich culture of Assam elsewhere in the country.

Purohit also called upon the audience to lead a simple yet disciplined life with highest mission and vision to achieve something noble in life.

The meeting was attended by the former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha Lakhinandan Bora, chairman North East Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Ganesh Tamuli, social worker Ambikacharan Barman, Secretary to the Governor Gokul Mohan Hazarika, Deputy Commissioner of Nalbari Anantalal Gyani, SP, Nalbari Hemanta Bhattacharya along with a host of other dignitaries.