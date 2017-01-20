|
Dibrugarh youth invited to US talent show
Staff Correspondent
DIBRUGARH, Jan 19 - Munna Acharjee (20), a college dropout from Subhaspali Shantipara area here, who could not pursue further studies for financial problems, but nurtured his passion for art and painting, has been invited to showcase his talent in the ‘America’s Got Talent’, an American reality television show.
Munna, who runs the ‘Sai Baba Prachin Art and Craft School’, an art school, had earlier made it to ‘India’s Got Talent’, an Indian reality show on Colors television network.
Son of Santosh Acharjee, a furniture polisher and Deepali Acharjee, Munna today is looking for financial assistance to carry forward his talent to the international platform.