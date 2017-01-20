Officials of the department are waiting for a date from Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to inaugurate the project after which they will start the construction work. The officials expect the Health Minister to give the green signal soon.

Speaking to this correspondent, Executive Engineer of the PWD (Building), Prabir Kr Dey informed that all the paper works for the construction of the medical college has been completed. As per the DPR, the medical college, costing Rs 132 crore, will be constructed in over a 108-bigha plot of land.

According to the DPR, four storied (G+3) buildings for hospital block, college building, boys’ hostel, girls’ hostel, boys’ interns hostel, girls’ interns hostel, nurses’ hostel, Assistant Professors resident, Demonstrators residence, Grade III and Grade IV employees’ residences will be constructed. The campus will also have a Medical Superintendent and Principal’s residences. A dedicated kitchen block, laundry block, incinerator, workshop, canteen, and cafeteria have also been planned for the medical college campus.

The existing Dhubri Civil Hospital is occupying over 48 bighas of land and for the college, additional 60 bighas of land have been occupied.

As per the DPR, the present hospital will also be modified in a planned way, so that regular operations are not hampered.

A medical college in this part of the State is a long-standing demand of the people since 2011, when it was first announced.

Meanwhile, Dey informed that the State has already sanctioned Rs 179 lakh for the project and the tendering process was concluded on the first week of this month. “We are just waiting for the Health Minister to give the green signal for the project.” He also added that they are expecting the minister to formally inaugurate the project by the end of January.

About the time to be taken to make the campus ready for classes, the Executive Engineer said, “It is a dynamic project and completion of the whole project may take a long time but classes may start sooner. Classrooms and hostels are likely to be completed within the next three years but the construction activities will continue.”