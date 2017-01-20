

Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a tea garden during his visit to the Assam Agricultural University, in Jorhat on Wednesday. – UB Photos

According to him, the State is endowed with enough potential for ushering a new era in agricultural development and “the collaborative efforts of the State government and the university will definitely generate significant results in the future”. Situated in a conducive agro-climatic sub-tropical zone, the State is enriched with more than 5000 crop germplasm, 240 fish species, 30 per cent of the nation’s bamboo resources, 43 citrus germplasm, 23 indigenous fruits, and countless resources of medicinal and aromatic plants.

Being the Chancellor of the agricultural university, the Governor laid stress on the maximum utilisation of the natural resources for sustainable agricultural development in the State for economic progress of the farmers.

The Governor also urged the students of the university to opt for agriculture as the first choice which can help them to earn more.

In the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor of AAU, Dr Kamal Malla Bujarbaruah, briefed about the history and the achievements of the university, which bagged various national and international awards, including Sardar Patel Outstanding ICAR Institution Award 2014, Norman Borlaug Chair, ICAR seed projects’ best centre award and many foreign scholarships for its students and scientists.

Stressing the need of the maximum utility of the services of the university, Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, Jorhat MP, also said that if the university is provided with more fund and autonomy, including production and supply of required quality seeds by the State government, Assam will witness more agricultural progress.