Football development prog in Manipur

Correspondent

IMPHAL, Jan 19 - The 15-day grassroot football development programme, sponsored by Veteran Soccer Association Imphal (VSAI) came to an end at the Thangmeiband Athletic Union (Thau) ground in Manipur’s Imphal west district, on Thursday. Government’s consultant and former commissioner RK Nimai Singh, former sports director W Bhaktaraj Singh, president of Thau Dr K Arunkanta and Senior football coach Th Dhanabir Singh were the chief guest in the closing function. More than 140 children in the age group of 6-14years took part in the programme.