|
Women’s polo tourney
Correspondent
IMPHAL, Jan 19 - United Kingdom’s Hurlingham Polo Association (HPA), which defeated host Manipur 8-4 yesterday, went down to United States Polo Association (USPA) 16-9 goals today in the ongoing 5-day 2nd Manipur Statehood Day Women’s Polo Tournament at the historic Mapal Kangjeibung here.
For USPA, Stephanie Massey, Anna Winslow, Carley Persono were the goal scorers while for HPA scorers were – Charlotte Amy Sweeney, Annabel Mcnaught and Maimie Powell and Sarah Jane Hughes.
The women’s polo tournament, which was started from January 17, is being organised by Manipur Tourism in association with the All Manipur Polo Association.