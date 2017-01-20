Silchar DSA is organising the tournament in association with Assam Rifles and celebrating 150 years. The Cachar District Administration is also extending support in organising the tournament, Hore informed. “This edition of the tournament will have ten renowned teams including Durand Cup champions Army Green, defending champions of this tournament Assam Regimental Centre, Shillong; the State team from Mizoram; BSF Range team; Basundhara Kings, Dhaka; Assam Rifles; TRAU Imphal; ASEB, Guwahati; ASC Centre, Bengaluru and local team Arunachal SS. Defending champions of this tournament Assam Regimental Centre will take on Assam Rifles in the opening match,” Hore said. He informed that all matches will be played as per the guidelines of the AIFF.

Lt Col Piyush Shah of Assam Rifles said, “In 2016, The Assam Rifles took up the idea of reviving the prestigious tournament which was discontinued from 2011. The aim of the tournament is to revive the importance of this tournament which has had a glorious history, registered with the AIFF and also participated by many national and international teams. We expect that the tournament will be a remarkable one.” He was quick to inform that the Assam Rifles is keen to spot local talents and put them across to the recruitment process to be absorbed the force as per the rules.

ADCs Rajib Roy and Ranadeep Dam also expressed happiness for being a part of the illustrious tournament and assured all assistance to make the event successful.

Besides, the Captain NM Gupta trophy, the winners of the tournament will be awarded with Rs 5,00,000. The Runners Up team will get Rs 2,00,000 along with the KC Sen Memorial Trophy.