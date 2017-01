GSA B div cricket

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 19 - In the two matches of the Rashmi Bala Tamuly Memorial GSA B Division Cricket League, played at the Latasil playground here today, Sijubari RVS defeated TACC by three wickets while Chandmari SC downed Bishnujyoti Suraj Sangha by five wickets. Earlier, SG Club Satgaon (108/3) beat Star Sporting (107) by three wickets and South Sarania Sangha (117/4) trounced Titan Club (116/6) by six wickets yesterday. Brief scores: TACC 132 (Vivir Kashyap 30, Simanta Kalita 29; Palash Gogoi 4/30, Wasim Islam 2/30). Sijubari RSV 135/7 (Rubul Chetia 36, Arunjyoti Bora 25; Dhiraj Chetia 3/13, Munna Narzary 2/17). Bishnujyoti Suraj Sangha 172/9 (Kushajyoti Goswami 78, Kushal Das 17; Rakesh Nath 3/23, Debajit Basumatary 2/12). Chandmari SC 173/5 (Diganta Thakuria 70, Amit Sirola 41; Anil Rai 2/17). Today’s matches: ASEB SC vs SG Club; Panbazar Boys vs Dakhin Sarania Sangha.