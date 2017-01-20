Andy made it to the final of the Boys’ U-12 singles and 14 respectively while Debanga entered the finals in the Boys’ U-14 singles and U-18 categories.

Areena entered finals in the Girls’ singles U-14 and 18 respectively.

In the semifinals played at the Zaloni Club courts here today, Andy defeated Mannan Nath 6-2, 6-2 in the Boys’ U-12 while in the U-14 category he beat Udbhas Kumar Gogoi 6-3, 6-4. In the U-14 and U-18 events, Debanga defeated Arunav Borgohain 6-1, 6-0 and Arnab Das 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 respectively. In the Girls’ singles U-14 category Areena beat Syeda Nihar Omar 6-2, 7-6 and in the U-18 group she got the better of Supriya Borgohain 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

In the other semifinals: (Boys’ U-18) Jugal Barua beat Antarikh Saikia 6-1, 6-0. (Boys’ U-12) Jigyashman Hazarika beat Harshad Bora 7-5, 6-0. (Girls’ U-18) Eva Raj Shah beat Nishita Borphukan 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. (Girls’ U-14) Nishita Borgohain beat Tanisha Patar 6-2, 6-1.

All the finals will start from 9 am tomorrow. Bedanta Prasad Sarma, Resident Chief Executive, OIL will attend the closing function as chief guest.