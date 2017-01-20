



An opening batsman, Barua made his Ranji debut at Dhanbad against Bihar in 1969 at a tender age of 16 years. He played his final Ranji match in 1973-74 season. After hanging up his boots he took up coaching.

He was instrumental in establishing coaching academies in football, cricket and chess under the aegis of the Gauhati Town Club.

Barua left behind his wife, Mandira Barua, a senior State Civil Servant and only son, Sujat Barua, who is pursuing a career in squash in USA.

His untimely demise was widely mourned in the sports circle. Organisations and individuals like Assam Cricket Association , Guwahati Sport Association, Gauhati Town Club, Assam Sports Pensioners’ Association, Veteran Cricket Association of Assam, Pradip Buragohain, secretary, ACA; Devojit Saikia, vice president, ACA; Bikash Baruah, former secretary, ACA; noted cricketer Badal Thakur condoled the demise.