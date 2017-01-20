

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh discussing a point during the 2nd ODI against England in Cuttack, on Thursday. Both Yuvraj (150) and Dhoni (134) added 256 runs for the 4th wicket partnership.

Coming into bat with India struggling at 25 for three, Yuvraj and Dhoni brought into play their years of experience to not only bail the team out of trouble, but also propel them to a formidable 381 for six in the stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, England fought to the end with captain Eoin Morgan leading the chase with a swashbuckling century, only for his side to fall short narrowly at the packed Barabati Stadium. Needing 22 off the final over, seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar kept his nerves and conceded a mere six runs, even as triumphant skipper Virat Kohli punched his fist in the air in jubilation.

Despite being set a mammoth target, England were in the game as long as Morgan was in the middle, but bowler Jasprit Bumrah put paid to the visiting side’s hopes when he calmly ran out the England skipper in the non-striker’s end after he backed up too far.

Invited to bat, Yuvraj (150 off 127 balls) and Dhoni (134 off 122) forged a record 256-run partnership to put their team in a position of strength from a precarious one.

Yuvraj was on fire from ball one and hammered 21 fours and three sixes in his career-best knock in ODIs. The southpaw, brought back into the national team, could not have silenced his detractors in a better way as got to his 14th ODI hundred, which was his first since the 2011 World Cup.

It was a typical innings from Dhoni, who took his time initially before cutting loose to tear the opposition bowlers apart. Dhoni too crossed the three-figure mark after a while with his last hundred coming way back in 2013 when he struck an unbeaten 139 against Australia at Mohali.

He ended up hammering 10 fours and half a dozen sixes, scoring his 10th ODI hundred in the process.

SCORECARD

India: KL Rahul c Stokes b Woakes 5, S Dhawan b Woakes 11, V Kohli c Stokes b Woakes 8, Y Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150, MS Dhoni c Willey b Plunkett 134, K Jadhav c Ball b Plunkett 22, H Pandya not out 19, R Jadeja not out 16. Extras: (B-4, LB-2, W-9, NB-1) 16. Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 381. Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-22, 3-25, 4-281, 5-323, 6-358. Bowling: Woakes 10-3-60-4, Willey 5-0-32-0, Ball 10-0-80-0, Plunkett 10-1-91-2, Stokes 9-0-79-0, Ali 6-0-33-0.

England: J Roy b Jadeja 82, A Hales c Dhoni b Bumrah 14, J Root c Kohli b Ashwin 54, E Morgan run out (Bumrah) 102, B Stokes b Ashwin 1, J Buttler st Dhoni b Ashwin 10, M Ali b Kumar 55, C Woakes b Bumrah 5, L Plunkett not out 26, D Willey not out 5; Extras (LB7, W4, NB1): 12; Total (8 wickets; 50 overs) 366; Fall of wickets: 1-28 , 2-128, 3-170 (Roy), 4-173 (Stokes), 5-205 (Buttler), 6-299, 7-304, 8-354; Bowling: Kumar 10-1-63-1, Bumrah 9-0-81-2, Jadeja 10-0-45-1, Pandya 6-0-60-0, Ashwin 10-0-65-3, Jadhav 5-0-45-0. – PTI