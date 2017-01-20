The multi-crore World Bank sponsored project would be implemented in five phases while the entire project will have to be completed within three years.

The World Bank aided project appears a major relief to Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) since it is struggling over the years to reduce transmission loss of 30 per cent. Despite huge transmission loss, TSECL could not undertake renovation work on the entire transmission system, a key factor of Corporation’s increasing financial burden.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, State Power Minister Manik Dey said five contractors would be engaged to implement the five components of the project.

The existing sub stations would be elevated to 132 KV power sub stations which is supposed to boost power transmission system, said Dey.

Under the project, massive renovation works on power transmission would be done in areas like Jirania, Udaipur, Ambassa, Dhalabil and Kailashahar. Besides, capacity of power substations at Dharmanagar and Rukhia would be enhanced.

Dey further said an amount of Rs 461.2 crore has already been released to undertake first phase of work.