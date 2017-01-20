NSCN-IM demands release of its leader

Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 19 - NSCN-IM has demanded unconditional release of its steering committee executive member ZD Bon, who it alleged was abducted by the army from Bhalok/Phalong junction under Tamei in Tamenglong district of Manipur on Monday. In a release, NSCN-IM said it has taken serious note of the abduction of Bon while he was returning home along with family members after attending a function. The army is undermining the ceasefire ground rules and the peace talks itself, the release alleged. The outfit wanted that the Government of India immediately control the army and release Bon unconditionally.