Additional Sessions Judge Reetesh Singh also sent Ranjit’s associate P Prem Kumar to five-day police custody while allowing the plea of the police, which claimed that the accused had shifted the terror outfit’s base to Delhi and were planning to carry out terror strike here.

According to police, Kumar was arrested in Imphal on January 12 while Ranjit, along with party’s cadre Inugbam Sanatombi Devi, was arrested from East Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area on the same day. Devi is currently in judicial custody.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police told the court that two hand grenades, a laptop, eight mobile phones, four pen drives and 49 sim cards were recovered from their possession.

It said all the three accused were members of the banned terror outfit and Ranjit was its commander-in-chief. It contended that the accused were required in several cases in Manipur. – PTI