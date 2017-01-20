“We have apprised the ground situation in Manipur during our meeting with Union Home Minister,” said a JFP member on phone from New Delhi. “He (Home Minister) assured us that Centre will take up necessary steps to resolve the blockade”, he added.

Rajnath informed the visiting JFP team that a tripartite talk with United Naga Council (UNC) involving representatives of State and Central Government will be held to discuss Manipur blockade issue on January 23. The JFP team is also seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the Manipur situation.

On Wednesday, Rajnath Singh, in his meeting with Ibobi in New Delhi, reportedly made it clear that if the Manipur Government fails in its constitutional duties, the Centre may have to explore other measures to ensure that difficulties of people of Manipur are alleviated.

Manipur has been reeling under indefinite economic blockade on two National Highways since November 1 last year.