The recovery was made at about 2.30 am today and the arrested criminal has been identified as Tengman D Shira.

The recoveries included one 7.65 mm pistol with three rounds (Chinese make), 9 mm pistol with eight rounds (factory made), one Chinese pistol with 18 rounds along with four magazines. A case has been registered against Shira.

District police chief, Dr MGR Kumar said that coordinated efforts by both police and Army teams have resulted in containment and deterrence of arms smuggling groups in the area.