Correspondent
TURA, Jan 19 - A man was arrested from Thapa Daregnchi village in North Garo Hills (NGH) district of Meghalaya and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from his possession in a raid conducted jointly by police and army.
The recovery was made at about 2.30 am today and the arrested criminal has been identified as Tengman D Shira.
The recoveries included one 7.65 mm pistol with three rounds (Chinese make), 9 mm pistol with eight rounds (factory made), one Chinese pistol with 18 rounds along with four magazines. A case has been registered against Shira.
District police chief, Dr MGR Kumar said that coordinated efforts by both police and Army teams have resulted in containment and deterrence of arms smuggling groups in the area.