Staff Correspondent
SHILLONG, Jan 19 - Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma would take the salute during the Republic Day celebrations, after Governor V Shanmuganathan “requested to release him” from this year’s celebrations in the State.
Shanmuganathan, who holds the additional gubernatorial charge of BJP-ruled Arunachal Pradesh, would be hoisting the tri-colour at its State capital, Itanagar.
Announcing this year’s VIP list in different district headquarters who would do the honours of hoisting the tri-colour and taking the salute, Sangma said on Thursday that he would be taking the salute and reviewing the parade here in the State capital.