According to a CMO release, Singh appealed to Zeliang to talk to the Naga leaders in Manipur to solve the matter amicably and at the earliest.

The meeting was also attended by Manipur Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam.

The CMO release said Zeliang reiterated the demand of United Naga Council that the proposed tripartite meeting of UNC, Manipur Government and Centre should either be held at Senapati in Manipur or New Delhi. Zeliang also conveyed the sentiments of the Naga people of Manipur to the Union Home Minister, the CMO said. It further stated that Ibobi and Gaikhangam agreed that a tripartite meeting should be held preferably in Imphal but also agreed to the idea of having such a meeting in New Delhi.

Rajnath also echoed this idea, but insisted that the meeting should take place at the earliest so as to break the impasse, economic as well as administrative, before Manipur heads for the polls.

Zeliang agreed to convey the sentiments of the parties present at Wednesday’s meeting to the Naga leaders of Manipur after it was decided that the meeting should be held either in Imphal or New Delhi on January 23.

Rajnath and Ibobi appreciated the Nagaland CM for ensuring unhindered movement of trucks and vehicles bound for Manipur, the CMO added.

Meanwhile, NSCN-IM has accused Manipur commandos of carrying out an ambush on a convoy of civilian vehicles and trucks along NH-37 on January 12. One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in the incident.