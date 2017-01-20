



Sillian went missing while returning from Chennai on December 12, 2012 while returning by train along with two friends from Assam. He was, however, waylaid and drugged while his belongings, including his identity cards were all stolen. Being in an unfamiliar place with nothing and unfamiliar with either Hindi, English or Bengali – the local language, the 21-year-old could not get back home in Rongram (Rongchigre) village.

Family sources said that Sillian had gone to Chennai after he was promised a job by a person known to the family. He apparently lost his mental balance and began to beg on the streets of Kolkata for survival.

“He visited the police station once but ran away when we tried to connect with him,” said the family source. An FIR was filed on Dec 28, 2012, after Sillian failed to return home.

An attempt had been made earlier to locate the youth, but he remained untraceable. Sillain had contacted his family in December last through a Samaritan from Kolkata, who was identified to be an auto driver.

“I used to see him begging on the streets and he was regular at the same place. Most of us were used to him and helped him with food whenever we could. When I asked him one day where he was from he could remember an old number used by a relative,” said the auto driver when contacted. The family were finally able to communicate with Sillian through the efforts of the auto driver.

However, the family did not know how to go about meeting their son and contacted a social activist, Shoshon A Sangma and sought help from a media person.

The matter was immediately highlighted on social media. Thereafter, some people said they had seen the youth near Infinity building in Sector 5, Salt Lake in Kolkata.

Supratim Sinha, a resident of Tura, who is a student in an institution in Salt Lake area, was the first to post a photo of Sillian on social media.

Cornelius Gomes, a social activist in West Bengal, reached the scene. Sillian, however, refused all support and even denied being who he was. Finally two family members and two social activists reached Kolkata last evening and along with Cornelius met with Sillian.

“When he met him today he responded to us and was willing to come with us,” said Shoshan from Kolkata.

“We are really thankful to all who contributed to helping Sillian get back with us. There is no bigger joy for us,” said Sillian’s mother.