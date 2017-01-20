The association offered lunch to the Home inmates as a beginning to its social obligation to the old age homes and orphanages. It also plans to work out schemes to offer material assistance to such shelter homes.

The pensioners lauded Utpal and Manika for the yeoman service they have been rendering to the helpless old and infirm members of the old age home.

The association also appealed to the government to initiate steps to make life comfortable for the unfortunate inmates of such shelter homes.