A sister concern of the Sadou Asom Karmachari Parishad (SAKP, the body of disabled employees of the State government demanded a pay parity of the State government employees with the Central government employees due to same market and price index.

The Parishad, in a letter to the Chairman of the Seventh Pay Commission, stated that the disability allowance and childcare allowance of the State government employees should be equivalent to those of the Central government employees. It resented that the State government employees were already deprived substantially in terms of allowances in the 6th Assam Pay Commission.

It also called for some other considerations for employees with disabilities, including a rebate in the housing loan, granting up to 75 per cent subsidy or an interest rate of two per cent per annum, 75 per cent concession in ASTC bus fares with reservation and seat identification for the employees and exemption from professional tax and income tax.

For the overall uplift of the persons with disabilities, including children, it demanded special educational schools for children with disabilities, especially in the rural areas, with free to-and-fro transportation from their homes and a special directorate to look after all the affairs of children, persons and employees with disabilities.

The SGDEP also demanded a well laid out government policy to provide opportunities to the persons with disabilities for their uplift, convenience, security, social acceptance and financial sustenance.