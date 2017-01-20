CM’s call to State forest officials



GUWAHATI, Jan 19 - Calling upon the forest officials to work hard to erase the bad name acquired by the forest department of the State, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said the honesty and dedication of the officials can transform the department into one of the highest revenue-earning departments of the State. Taking part in a conference of forest officers at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, the Chief Minister also distributed cheques amounting to Rs 3 lakh to 19 affected families from the three districts, namely Goalpara, Nagaon, Golaghat that lost a family member to elephant attacks.