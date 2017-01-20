The initiative is in line with NRL’s CSR policy of facilitating livelihood opportunities for unemployed youths, with focus on BPL families in the vicinity of the refinery, a statement issued by NRL said.

The Santhigiri-NRL Institute of Paramedical Science was inaugurated in the city recently by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in presence of NRL Managing Director P Padmanabhan and Swami Padmaprakasha Jnana Thapaswi, in-charge of the Delhi Zonal Office of Santhigiri Ashram.

The first batch of 30 students from the vicinity of Numaligarh Refinery has been enrolled for undergoing a six-month training course in ayurvedic panchakarma therapy. For wider exposure, 15 trainees of the present batch are being sent to Santhigiri’s zonal centre in Delhi for a period of three months, to be followed by the remaining 15. The students will be provided free food and lodging with guaranteed job placements in any of the 105 Santhigiri centres in the country and/or more than 3,000 ayurvedic centres and hospitals in the country. The company proposes to extend its support for future batches as well.

Panchakarma is a traditional ayurvedic practice prevalent in south India, particularly Kerala, the demand for which is surging in India and abroad. As per industry estimates, the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homoeopathy) sector, which has an annual turnover of around Rs 120 billion, is growing by 20 per cent annually.