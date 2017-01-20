The Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education addressed the college principals and registrars of the universities and briefed them on the activities and schedule of the event, said an official press release.

In order to sensitise the students and teaching community, posters of the Brahmaputra Literary Festival were distributed among the principals and registrars during the meeting. The participants were also requested to make tableaus for the carnival of the Brahmaputra Literary Festival and to erect stalls at the venue.