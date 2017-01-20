Staff reporter
GUWAHATI, Jan 19 - The State government organised a meeting today at the B Barooah College here with the principals of colleges of Kamrup Metro and Kamrup districts, along with the registrars of the State’s universities, to discuss the Brahmaputra Literary Festival 2017 to be held from January 28 to 30 at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra here.
The Commissioner and Secretary, Higher Education addressed the college principals and registrars of the universities and briefed them on the activities and schedule of the event, said an official press release.
In order to sensitise the students and teaching community, posters of the Brahmaputra Literary Festival were distributed among the principals and registrars during the meeting. The participants were also requested to make tableaus for the carnival of the Brahmaputra Literary Festival and to erect stalls at the venue.