The association said in a statement here today that it is organising the seminar in association with the Library Directorate of the State and the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bardoloi Prekshagriha aru Puthibharal Sanrakshan aru Unnayan Samiti.

Kolkata-based Raja Rammohan Library Foundation of the Union Ministry of Culture is the sponsor of the programme.

State Minister of Cultural Affairs Nava Kumar Doley will inaugurate the seminar at a function scheduled for 10 am of January 22 at the NCB Hall and Library. East Guwahati MLA Siddhartha Bhattacharyya will release the souvenir, while former chief secretary of the State Harendra Nath Das will deliver the keynote address at the function.

Kanak Sen Deka, Dr Hiren Gohain, Biswa Dutta, Nirupama Bargohain, Dr Shyambhadra Medhi, Kanak Chandra Sarma, Dr Pradip Sarma, among others, will take part in the seminar as distinguished speakers.