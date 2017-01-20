Talking to The Assam Tribune, the Director General of Assam Police, Mukesh Sahay, who attended today’s meeting to review the security scenario, said that the aim of the police and security forces is to create an atmosphere where all sections of people of the State can come out openly to celebrate the Republic Day.

The DGP said that there have been reports of movement of militants in the areas bordering Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and the Assam Police is in constant touch with the police forces of the neighbouring states to deal with the activities of the militants. He said that senior police officers of Arunachal Pradesh including the Superintendents of Police of the bordering districts also attended today’s meeting.

Sahay said that so far, there is no specific input about any attempt by the militants to create major trouble, but “we cannot take any chance. We must play a pro-active role to prevent any attempt by the militants to create problems so that the people can celebrate the Republic Day without any fear.” He said that there is apprehension of the ultras targeting Hindi and Bengali speaking people in a few pockets in upper Assam and adequate precautionary measures have been taken. The DGP is himself visiting the vulnerable areas to take stock of the security scenario.

Though there is no report of any militant movement in the lower Assam areas in recent times, the police and security forces are not taking any chance and efforts are on to put the entire state under a tight security cover. He admitted that the railway tracks, airports, oil installations and other vulnerable places are kept under tight surveillance. It is not possible to keep watch on every inch of the railway tracks and oil pipelines, but any sabotage attempt by the militants can be thwarted by intelligence based operations, he added.

Replying to a question on whether the State is expecting additional forces from the Centre, the DGP admitted that it would be difficult for the Centre to send additional forces at this moment because of the ensuing elections in five states. He said that efforts are on to make optimum utilization of the available force to deal with the situation. He said that the village defence parties have also been activated not only to help the police in maintaining law and order but also to motivate people to come out to celebrate the Republic Day.