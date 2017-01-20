The Skill City will be a centre of excellence, where different schools of trade will be introduced to cater to the students from Assam and Northeast.

“Skill training on housekeeping, chef, bakery and confectionery etc., will be provided by faculty members of ITE Education Services, Singapore and they will visit Assam on February 13 to share their views and vision with the Government of Assam,” said the Minister.

The skill centre will have school on creativity and designing where government is contemplating roping in faculty members from Japan to provide training on graphic designing, filmmaking, animation and video games.

“It will have additional schools on driving and automobile and floriculture where the government is planning to bring in faculties from South Korea and Taiwan respectively. Besides, the Skill City will have schools on innovation (multi-sectoral skill training) and electronics, too.

The Government of Assam will organise a ‘Skill Summit’ on March 2017 to provide a platform for all the stakeholders in the skill and employment sectors and to facilitate skill development training and placement programmes, said Patowary.