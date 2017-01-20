NRL exports wax to Thailand, Hong Kong

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 19 - After exporting to five countries, the NRL has now found new markets for its wax in two other countries, Thailand and Hong Kong. The first consignment of 20 MT of Fully Refined Paraffin Wax (FRPW) to Thailand and 80 MT to Hong Kong (China) was flagged off from the Refinery on Wednesday by the GM (Maintenance), Samiran Chakraborty. With this, the total export of paraffin wax from NRL’s Wax Plant stands at 1.9 thousand metric tonnes.