The scheme was launched by ceremonially distributing sanction letters to beneficiaries at a programme held at the Sarusajai Sports Complex here today, said an official press release.

The PMAY-G proposes ‘Housing for All’ in rural areas of the State with a target to complete 1,64,245 pucca houses in its first phase during 2016-17. The unit cost for these houses has been significantly increased to Rs 1.3 lakh and further through convergence of Swachh Bharat Mission and MGNREGA, a minimum support of nearly Rs 1.6 lakh to a household will be available under the scheme.

Similarly, minimum size of a house has been enlarged from 20 square metres under IAY to 25 square metres, including a dedicated area for hygienic cooking.

Inaugurating the PMAY-G for the State, the Chief Minister described the initiative as a major step towards bringing a qualitative change in the lives of the downtrodden people of Assam. “India will emerge as a strong nation if the poor are strengthened,” he said.

Stating that the government sets a target to build around 10 lakh pucca houses in the State by 2022, the Chief Minister spoke in clear terms that all-out efforts have been made to stop all anomalies in the selection of beneficiaries and construction of houses in the State. He further said a strong monitoring mechanism for implementation of the scheme has been developed.

“The selection of beneficiaries has been made through a completely transparent process, using the Socio Economic Census 2011 data and validating it through the Gram Sabha. There is also a provision of bank loan up to Rs 70,000, if the beneficiary desires to further expand the house,” he added.

The Chief Minister further laid stress on people’s participation and cooperation in effective implementation of the projects and urged them to keep a strict vigil over the functioning of the government. He said PMAY will also cover the people of urban areas of Assam in a phased manner.

Union Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, while attending the inaugural programme as the guest of honour, assured the State Government of steps to ensure flow of adequate fund for all rural development schemes in Assam. Stating that the Government of India is committed to uplifting the poor through all possible means, the Union Minister stated that under PMAY-G, 2.95 crore houses will be built in India by 2022.