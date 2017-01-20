A senior NIA official claimed that one of the four terrorists involved in the attack on the Army camp in Handwara managed to flee.

The terrorists had attacked the camp of 30 Rashtriya Rifles in Langate in Handwara in October last year. While three attackers were killed by the security forces, one is believed to have escaped, the official said, adding they were looking into it.

Heavily armed terrorists had stormed the Army base in Uri sector in September and killed 18 soldiers. There is proof indicating the role of LeT behind Uri and Handwara attacks, he said. Earlier, it was claimed that Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was behind the attack. NIA is looking into both these cases.

A team of officials is now likely to visit the area from where the terrorists might have entered and attacked the Uri camp, he said. – PTI