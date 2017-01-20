Prosecution sanctions have been sought against these officials in connection with four different graft cases registered with the CID in recent times.

Of these 16 officials, eight of them are from the Agriculture department, while five of them were listed as accused in another graft case in the Public Works Department in Golaghat district.

“The remaining officials are wanted in connection with two cases of misappropriation of public money in the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and hence the discretion to allow or deny prosecution sanctions falls under the ambit of the Council and not Dispur,” said top CID sources.

“In the Agriculture department case, where we had already filed a part-chargesheet, we had sought for sanctions against 11 government officials but were allowed only three. The prosecution sanctions against eight more, including its Director and Chief Engineer, besides other senior officials, are still awaited,” sources divulged.

The Agriculture department scam relates to misappropriation of funds under ambitious government projects like Bringing Green Revolution to Eastern India (BGREI) and the Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY) in the State.

As far as the PWD case is concerned, the three accused officials are of the rank of Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer.

Sources went on to inform that the case originating from Dima Hasao relates to misappropriation of huge amounts of welfare funds released under various flagship programmes, including the MGNREGA.

Admitting that the discretion lies with the government or the Council, which cannot be questioned, sources said it would be interesting to find out the ground on which the sanctions were not allowed till this point of time, a retired senior police official said. He opined that in the past, too, many such sanctions against top government officials were denied in important cases.