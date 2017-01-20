

People coming in to take part in Junbeel Mela near Jagiroad on Thursday. – Correspondent

The Mela is organised annually under the auspices of the Gobha Tiwa Deoraja Junbeel Mela Samiti and at the direction of the Gobha Tiwa Deoraja, Deepsing.

The three-day Mela began with flag-hoisting by the Deoraja, who, in his brief speech, welcomed everyone and appealed to all sections of people to maintain peace and tranquility during the event.

The ceremonial ‘king’ of the Gobha kingdom, along with his court members – Barbarua, Senapati, Deka-Doloi, Arandhara, Bordoloi, Khatoniar and others – assembled this afternoon at the Mela ground to attend a community feast which was also joined by a host of personalities from the tribe, besides other dignitaries.

About 4,000 hills people from Karbi Anglong district and some from outside the State, like Meghalaya, have already started coming in to the Junbeel Pathar. Some have already built temporary sheds for their stay at the Mela ground.

As per tradition, in the early morning tomorrow, the visiting hills people will ‘barter’ their essential items with the plains people. It will be followed by community fishing at Junbeel, a natural water-body after which the Mela has been named.

The age-old Mela has historical significance. It is an accepted fact that there were seven prominent provinces in Northeast India which were contemporary to the Ahom Kingdom, each governed by an indigenous king. They were known as Hat-Raja and the provinces were Gobha, Nellie, Chahari, Dimorua, etc.

Till the 14th century, the hills people frequently created disturbances among the people of the plains and looted their belongings. To overcome this problem, the then Ahom King, during the 15th century, organised melas in certain spots in the border areas of the kingdom to ensure commercial and cultural amity between the hills and the plains. The tradition continues through events like Junbeel Mela.

It is also believed that, originally, the kings of Gobha, Nellie, Chahari and Dimorua had decided to hold this big get-together collectively, but at present, the Gobha Tiwa Deoraja solely declares the holding of the Junbeel Mela.