The highlight of the three-day session was the cultural procession on the final day of the event. It was inaugurated by Laxmi Orang, the icon of Adivasi struggle in Assam, who had fallen a victim to the infamous Beltola incident of 2007. The participants chanted slogans demanding ST status for the Adivasis, implementation of minimum wage Rs 330 for tea garden workers, establishment of high schools and colleges in tea gardens, proper medical facilities in tea gardens for all the workers, especially for pregnant women, implementation of PLA and RTE in tea gardens, land patta for tea garden people, Karam festival to be declared as national holiday, birthday of Bir Birsa Munda as a State holiday.

The open session of the XIVth Adivasi Mahasaba was held on Thursday which was chaired by Stephen Lakra, president of AASAA. Dr Virginius Xaxa, Professor, Tezpur University attended the session as the chief guest. Barnabas Kindo, advisor of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) was the appointed speaker on the session. Raphael Kujur, the chairman of Adivasi Development Council, among others also attended the open session.