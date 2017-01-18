Deepsing Deoraja, the ceremonial king of the erstwhile Gova kingdom along with his ‘ministerial’ followers will assemble at the mela ground to attend a community feast including a host of other personalities from the tribe and others on the opening day afternoon.

The primitive and indigenous barter system of trade between hills and plains people is still prevalent in middle Assam. One such barter system of market will begin in the early morning on the second day of the occasion at the mela site.

Another significant event of the day is community fishing at the Junbeel, the natural water body by which the mela has been named.

On the concluding day, a Rajdarbar of the Gova kingdom with court members and other ancient Rajas from various kingdoms in middle Assam will be organised at the mela ground.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Railway Minister of State Rajen Gohain, State BJP president Ranjit Dass, Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, noted writer Mileswar Pator, among others, will attend the open session at the mela ground, said Jursing Bordoloi, secretary of the Mela Samiti.

It is to be noted that earlier the mela, which lasted only for a day and a night, is now a three-day affair. During the mela, the hill people come down from the hills, specially from Karbi Anglong and some from Meghalaya to meet their relatives in the plains. According to historical records, the mela started around the 15th century. Though the exact origin of the mela cannot be ascertained, it is held on a Thursday after the Magh Bihu.