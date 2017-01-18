It is to be stated here that in the incident Monbor Kachari, Moniram Boro, Ratan Kochari, Mongol Kurku, Sarunath Sutia, Kumoli Devi, Khohuli Devi, Lerela Kochari, Doyal Das Panika, Tileswari Baruah and Muhiram Koch of the greater Bargaon and Naharbari mouzas of Dhekiajuli made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s independence.

Since then the people of Dhekiajuli and Bargaon areas have been observing September 20 as Martyr’s Day every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs. Honouring those martyrs, the Government has also announced Dhekiajuli as a ‘Martyrs’ township’. However, this time going a few steps further, the people of the Dhekiajuli and Bargaon areas, supported by the local MLA of Dhekiajuli Ashok Singhal, are planning to commemorate the martyrs to establish their names at the national level by celebrating the platinum jubilee function.

To discuss these matters, a public meeting was organised at the conference hall of the Tezpur College here recently. Presided over by Dhekiajuli MLA, Ashok Singhal, the public meeting was graced by the president of Sonitpur district Boro Sahitya Sabha, Paduram Boro, noted litterateur, Sadhinata Mahanta, former MLA, Tezpur, Rajen Barthakur, retired headmaster of Thelamara High School, Kiran Bora and the Principal, Tezpur College, Jyotikamal Hazarika among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadhinata Mahanta said that memory of the 1942 Quit India Movement is to be kept alive by following the ideology of those martyrs. Expressing her resentment over the negligence towards the martyrs, she also said that once she approached a martyrs’ family at village Jahamari seeking data regarding the martyr’s sacrifice, but they couldn’t provide any information as they are very much reluctant to it. “I feel it is nothing, but a but dishonour showed to the martyrs,” she said. Rajen Barthakur while speaking on how to celebrate the programme, said that he was concerned at the bid to communally divide the martyrs. Paduram Boro felt that to receive people from all corners of the district, the platinum jubilee programme should be held at Tezpur. In the programme, many people linked with the 1942 Quit India Movement who assembled in the meeting expressed their opinions on how to hold the programme.

Later, taking Jyoti kamal Hazarika, Principal, Tezpur College as the president and MLA, Dhekaijuli, Ashok Singhal as the secretary, a 50-member reception committee was formed which will be extended in the next general public meeting to be held on January 28.

From the president’s chair, Ashok Singhal urged all concerned to extend their helping hands to make the programme a successful one.