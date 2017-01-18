Both mobile and internet service provided by BSNL in the district has remained totally disrupted since Sunday till Monday, thus covering several hours at a stretch and creating serious hardship to its customers.

Irked by repeated dismal performance of the public telecom service provider, Mangaldai Chambers of Commerce on Monday submitted a memorandum to the higher BSNL authority here. The memorandum, signed by its chief secretary and eminent industrialist Mukul Deka, expressed strong resentment over the long-persisting dismal service of the BSNL.

The memorandum pointed out how the traders of the area have been suffering due to repeated poor services and alleged apathy of the BSNL authority in addressing the problem in spite of consistent appeals. The business community demanded prompt action for ensuring permanent rectification to such below-par service of the national telecom organisation.