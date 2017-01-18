Guv to attend Silchar Arogya Mitra meet

SILCHAR, Jan 17 - Governor Banwarilal Purohit will inaugurate the ensuing three-day Arogya Mitra conference organised by the south Assam zone of Keshab Smarak Sanskriti Surabhi on January 21 at Silchar. This was informed by Subhranshu Sekhar Bhattacharjee, president of the samiti on Tuesday. Bhattacharjee also said that the conference of the Arogya Mitras to be held at the premises of the Veterinary department at Ghungoor here will have around 1000 participants from Barak Valley and adjoining areas. “We are happy that the Governor of Assam will grace the inaugural ceremony of the conference. Also, Health Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will attend the closing ceremony on January 23. Medical experts will deliver lectures on homeopathic medicine in the conference,” Bhattacharjee said.