Students of 238 provin-cialised and venture schools withing the district will receive these free textbooks. So far, around 50 per cent of the total requirement of books has reached Golaghat and they have already been handed over to the school authorities across the district. They will be distributed among the student beneficiaries after ceremonial inauguration of the function at the district headquarters here on Monday. The remaining books will be distributed among the students as and when they arrive.

In Monday’s function, books on Assamese, Science and Mathematics of Standard-IX and Science and Mathematics of Standard-X were given away by the dignitaries present.

Minister for Power, etc., Pallab Lochan Das, MLA from Khumtai, Mrinal Saikia, Deputy Commissioner Gaurav Bothra, Inspector of Schools of Golaghat region, Hiren Gogoi, officials of the Education Department, principals and teachers along with students and their guardians were present at the function, the release added.