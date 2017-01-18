After conducting the ‘Jana Prasasan’ programme, a programme of the Majuli district administration to reduce the gap between the administration and the public, now with the help of a Mumbai-based NGO called Eco Solutions and Assam Rifles, the district administration of Majuli is distributing solar lamps among the poor families of the area.

Responding to the request of the district administration, the NGO and the Assam Rifles arranged the solar lamps for 550 families of seven villages and gave one solar lamp to each family.

Since January 12, these lamps and panels are being distributing under the leadership of Majuli DC Pallab Gopal Jha, supplied by Eco Solutions. On January 12-13, on the directions of the DC, a member of the Dakhin Ahataguri Anchalik Panchayat, Anjana Doley distributed solar lamps among 100 families of Sagunpara and Sagunpara Mising Gaon.

After Dakhin Ahataguri, the lamps will be distributed in villages under Ahataguri Gaon Panchayat, another rural area of this island district where electrification has not been done yet and for this, 1033 families of this area have already been selected.

The Dc of Majuli, Pallab Gopal Jha has heartily thanked Yatindra Agarwala, the director of Eco Solutions and the Assam Rifles for their assistance to light up this rural and undeveloped area of the island district.