The members of the Assam Exporter and Importer Association and the Karimganj district Exporter and Importer Association said that due to the sudden fall of the prices of fuel in the international market, Coal India is facing problems in clearing the pending stocks in the domestic market. Most of the consumers of Bangladesh are importing coal from other nations at lower prices to meet their needs, because Coal India has failed match the international market due to high prices and low quality. Actually, the quality of coal from Meghalaya is inferior to that of the other countries, the delegates felt. The Karimganj Exporters Association also raised the problems of the pathetic condition of road communication from Malidahar to Karimganj, which remains the main problem and adds to the expenses in collection of coal from Meghalaya.

Besides, the exporters of Karimganj urged the Chamber of Commerce of Bangladesh to take necessary steps in collaboration with the Bangladesh Government for installation and setting up a weigh bridge at Shewla Sutarkandi port. Due to lack of a weigh bridge at the Shewla Sutarkandi land port of Bangladesh, the buyers receive coal on basis of volumetric measuring. The weight of one metric ton and one volumetric MT are not same and as a result, the buyers have to bear huge losses. So, the exporters are facing tremendous financial hardships to clear their export bills due to the different weights.

The members of the Bangladesh import groups and the Chambers of Commerce assured in the meeting that they will place all the grievances of Indian exporters before the Bangladesh Government. They also evinced interest in importing Meghalaya coal to Bangladesh through the Sutarkandi land port. This port is the easiest way for exporting coal from India to Bangladesh.

It is to be mentioned here that the National Green Tribunal has given an interim order withdrawing ban on mining of Meghalaya coal for the period between October 4, 2016 to May 2017.

Emdad Hussain, president, Chandan Saha, general secretary, Pintu Chakraborty Director, Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry and five other senior delegates of Bangladesh and Amaresh Roy president, Abdus Sahid Choudhury, general secretary Karimganj district Exporter and Importer association, Deborshi Bhattacharjee president, Krishnendu Paul, MLA and general secretary, Assam Exporter and Importer Association were present in the delegates meet among others.