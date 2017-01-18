



Addressing a press conference at Doomdooma Marwari Panchayati Bhawan, Dilip Moran said that the new party would work for the all-round development of the State. The symbol of the party would be an ‘eye’. At present, a five-member convenor committee of the party has been formed with Dilip Moran as president and within a month, a full-fledged central committee would be formed. Moran also said that presently the process of forming the local and district committees had been going on across the state and communication with the Election Commission for recognition of the party was also on. A constitution for the party had already been drafted.

In the press conference, Dilip Moran strongly criticised the BJP-led both the Central and State Governments for their anti- Assam policies. He also made a significant remark that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who was once the national hero ( jatiya nayak) has now become the Badan Borphukan of the Ahom regime. Hundreds of ADP activists and local committee leaders were also present in the press meet.

It can be mentioned here that the former State vice-president of BJP and MLA of Doomdooma LAC quit BJP when he was denied a party ticket to contest the by-election to Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat held a few months back. He contested the by-election as an Independent candidate.