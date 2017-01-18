

A folk dance being performed on the occasion of Silpi Divas organised by All Assam Students' Union (AASU), at Borpathar Boys' High School playground in Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

Lurinjyoti Gogoi, general secretary, AASU said that the bungalow and the birthplace including the tea estate must be transformed into a cultural hub to pay homage to the great thinker and intellectual, who nurtured and nourished the Assamese language, culture and literature in a creative and innovative style. “All his creations, his thoughts and ideas must be researched and preserved for the generations to come. His contributions must be passed on so that we can realise his dreams of establishing a culturally united and stronger greater Assamese community,” said the AASU leader in the open session of the event.

The AASU leader also suggested establishing a Chair in Dibrugarh University in the name of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala and that State government must extend all help to realise the proposal. The student leader further demanded a special holiday on the occasion of the death anniversary of the great Assamese cultural icon.

Samujjal Bhattcharyya, the chief advisor of the student body paid respect to the first Assamese filmmaker and demanded that the State government as also the general people take interest in preserving the traditions, cultures, language and literature of the State. The open session was presided over by AASU president Dipankar Nath.

Eminent writer and educationist Dr Nagen Saikia attended the function as the chief guest. The AASU also felicitated a few eminent personalities like Dr Bhim Baruah, Dr Annanda Bormudoi, artistes Santana Baruah, Renu Sharma, Dolly Das and Jadumoni Gogoi on the occasion. Leaders of various other ethnic organisations also attended the function and paid tribute to Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

TEZPUR: Various cultural and social organisations, schools and colleges in and around Tezpur town including POKI (Jyoti Bharati), Trimurti Uddyan, Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Kamalprasad Agarwala Memorial School, Holeswar Uttar Anchalik Sanskritic Yubak Sangha, besides different schools and colleges today observed the Silpi Divas to mark the 66th death anniversary of cultural icon Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

At Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, while paying floral tributes to the cultural icon, president of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha, Hemanta Baruah said that Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala was a revolutionary artist who always stood for the cause of the common masses. “For devoting himself to build a bold Assamese nationality, he had to face many challenges in his life. However, the government is yet to give adequate recognition to the three cultural icons, Kolaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Natasurya Phani Sharma,” he said.

Earlier, cine artiste Krishna Das Nath started the programme by illuminating the light in front of the statue of the cultural icon.

At Jyoti Bharati (POKI), a day-long programme was held to commemorate the cultural icon, which was graced by Deputy Commissioner, Sonitpur, Manuj Kumar Deka, President of Sonitpur Sahitya Sabha, Dr Swadhinata Mahanta and Jyotiprasad’s daughters Joysree Chaliha and Satyasree Das, among others.

Deputy Commissioner Manuj Kumar Deka formally inaugurated the programme. An open meeting was also held wherein attending as the chief guest, writer Dr Swadhinata Mahanta said that Jyotiprasad Agarwala was an artist of ‘light’, who always worked for the people with an optimistic outlook through his cultural activities. “He was very sensitive about women’s issues, which is reflected in his works like Joymoti, Sunit Kunwari, Rupalim and Karengor Ligiri,” she said and added that people should follow the ideology of the cultural icon to get involved in the society’s development.

Jagiroad: Jagi Bhakatgaon Anchalik Students’ Union observed the Silpi Divas at the community hall under Mayong Circle with a day-long programmes today. The president of the unit, Siba Das hoisted the flag which was followed by smriti tarpan offered by an advisor of the unit Jyotirmoy Goswami. A series of competitions like painting, Jyoti Sangeet etc., were organised in which students from various institutions of the area took part. A memorial sabha was also organised on the occasion where Ananta Kr Gogoi, CO, Mayong, Dr Khagen Sarma, Principal, Jagiroad Satriya Sangeet Vidyalaya, Naba Kr Nath, central executive, AASU attended as guests.

In their speeches, they recalled Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s contribution towards the society. The memorial sabha was presided over by Abanti Kr Bora, organising secretary, AASU and inaugurated by Jayanta Kr Saikia, former education secretary, Morigaon district AASU. Certificates and trophies were distributed among the winning participants at the end.