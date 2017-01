Powerlifting medals



GUWAHATI, Jan 17 - Assam won three medals in the Junior and Masters National Powerlifting Championship held at Coimbatore from January 12 to 15. In masters category, Ajit Kumar Baruah (93kg) and Chandrika Dey (women, 57kg) won gold medals while Rakhi Sarma (women, 72kg) lifted a silver medal, a press release said.