GSA B div cricket

Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 17 - The Rashmi Bala Tamuly Memorial GSA B Division Cricket League will kick start on January 18 at the Latasil playground. Altogether 12 teams are participating in the championship. On the opening day, Star Sporting Club will play against SG Club, Satgaon while in the second match Titan Club will square off against Dakhin Sarania Sangha.